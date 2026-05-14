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Man Flung High Into Air Amid Storm In Bareilly

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Nanhe Miyan was thrown high into air during a storm in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Lucknow: The severe storm that struck Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday has left behind a trail of devastation. At least 70 people have reportedly lost their lives due to storms, lightning strikes, and heavy rain across the state.

Meanwhile, a video from the Bareilly district is going viral on social media, in which a man is seen being swept into the air, appearing as light as a piece of paper or a kite. 
The video features a man named Nanhe Miyan from Bamiyana village under Bhamora police station area, who risked his life.

According to Nanhe Miyan, he was standing near a wedding hall. In an attempt to prevent a tin shed from being blown away, Nanhe Miyan firmly gripped one of its iron support pipes.

The storm was so powerful that the massive tin shed was uprooted, carrying Nanhe Miyan, who was still clinging to the pipe, high into the sky along with it.

The viral video clearly shows him swaying in the air for a considerable time before finally crashing down in the middle of a distant field.

He sustained injuries after falling to the ground but is out of danger.

Lucknow: The severe storm that struck Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday has left behind a trail of devastation. At least 70 people have reportedly lost their lives due to storms, lightning strikes, and heavy rain across the state.

Meanwhile, a video from the Bareilly district is going viral on social media, in which a man is seen being swept into the air, appearing as light as a piece of paper or a kite. 
The video features a man named Nanhe Miyan from Bamiyana village under Bhamora police station area, who risked his life.

According to Nanhe Miyan, he was standing near a wedding hall. In an attempt to prevent a tin shed from being blown away, Nanhe Miyan firmly gripped one of its iron support pipes.

The storm was so powerful that the massive tin shed was uprooted, carrying Nanhe Miyan, who was still clinging to the pipe, high into the sky along with it.

The viral video clearly shows him swaying in the air for a considerable time before finally crashing down in the middle of a distant field.

He sustained injuries after falling to the ground but is out of danger.

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TAGGED:

BAREILLY
STORM IN BAREILLY
MAN FLUNG INTO AIR
UTTAR PRADESH WEATHER
UTTAR PRADESH STORM

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