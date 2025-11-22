WATCH | Madurai's Tirumalai Naik Palace Opens Free For Visitors During Heritage Week

Madurai: Madurai's historic Tirumalai Naik Palace is open to visitors for free this World Heritage Week. The Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department has announced free entry until November 25, giving the public a chance to explore one of the city's most iconic landmarks.

Built in 1636 by King Tirumala Nayak, the palace once sprawled across an estate four times larger than what survives today. A tourist guide said the palace has 248 pillars and is expected to see more crowds during the weekend.

One section of the palace is closed for maintenance, but visitors from across continents say the parts that are open are captivating enough, and they would love to return when the restoration is complete. Mateyo, a tourist from Italy, said, "We chose to visit this palace because we had heard that it is a very famous and important palace. And the fact is that it is a very beautiful palace. Maybe we will come back here again to see the entire palace once their work is done."

Monika, another tourist, said, "We love the people here and the place; we stayed very well here." Travellers from New Zealand and Australia described Madurai as a warm and lively city, appreciating its temples, food, and friendly residents. Many Indian tourists said they had seen the palace in movies and were amazed to see its real grandeur. For many, the free entry made the experience even more special. (with PTI inputs)