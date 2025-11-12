ETV Bharat / Videos

'Not Even Rs 2 A Kilo': Madhya Pradesh Onion Farmers Reel Under Price Crash

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 12, 2025 at 2:35 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mandsaur: Farmers who feed the nation are now struggling to survive, as onion farmers across Madhya Pradesh are facing a sharp price crash that has left them in despair. In the Mandsaur district, farmers said that their onions are being sold at throwaway rates, which is not even enough to cover their transportation costs, let alone their food expenses.  

"I had planted onions on 1 bigha of land, and the yield was around 6-7 quintals. It sold today at Rs 1.99...not even Rs 2 per kg. This amount doesn't even cover my transportation costs, and then there are food expenses I have to bear. How will farmers survive like this? There are only losses, nothing else," said Babbu Malviya, an onion farmer, expressing his grief.

Farmers who arrived at the local vegetable market said they are earning losses. Another farmer, Gopal Singh Sisodiya, said he spent Rs 1,000 on transport but earned only Rs 700 from the sale. "I brought 7 quintals of onions here, which sold at Rs 170 per quintal. It doesn't even cover the transportation cost."

Many farmers have even stopped selling in the market. Bhupendra Singh from Barkheda decided to give his onions away for free. "I planted onions on one acre at an expense of Rs 33,000. I didn’t earn a single paisa. When onions are being sold at Rs 1 per kg, what’s the point of selling them? Only traders will profit," he said.

Mandsaur: Farmers who feed the nation are now struggling to survive, as onion farmers across Madhya Pradesh are facing a sharp price crash that has left them in despair. In the Mandsaur district, farmers said that their onions are being sold at throwaway rates, which is not even enough to cover their transportation costs, let alone their food expenses.  

"I had planted onions on 1 bigha of land, and the yield was around 6-7 quintals. It sold today at Rs 1.99...not even Rs 2 per kg. This amount doesn't even cover my transportation costs, and then there are food expenses I have to bear. How will farmers survive like this? There are only losses, nothing else," said Babbu Malviya, an onion farmer, expressing his grief.

Farmers who arrived at the local vegetable market said they are earning losses. Another farmer, Gopal Singh Sisodiya, said he spent Rs 1,000 on transport but earned only Rs 700 from the sale. "I brought 7 quintals of onions here, which sold at Rs 170 per quintal. It doesn't even cover the transportation cost."

Many farmers have even stopped selling in the market. Bhupendra Singh from Barkheda decided to give his onions away for free. "I planted onions on one acre at an expense of Rs 33,000. I didn’t earn a single paisa. When onions are being sold at Rs 1 per kg, what’s the point of selling them? Only traders will profit," he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MADHYA PRADESH ONION FARMERS
ONION FARMERS EARNING
MADHYA PRADESH

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Mapping The Invisible: Brazil's Coastline Reveals Its Hidden Marine Life Ahead Of COP30

Mapping The Invisible: Brazil's Coastline Reveals Its Hidden Marine Life Ahead Of COP30

November 10, 2025 at 8:14 PM IST
In Northern France, 'Magical' Show Features Mobile Machines

In Northern France, 'Magical' Show Features Mobile Machines

November 9, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST
Sotheby's Presents Frida Kahlo's 'El sueño' And Maurizio Cattelan’s Golden Toilet In Landmark New York Auction

Sotheby's Presents Frida Kahlo's 'El sueño' And Maurizio Cattelan’s Golden Toilet In Landmark New York Auction

November 8, 2025 at 7:17 PM IST
Barmer Siblings Rescue Deer Trapped In Plastic Net, Video Wins Hearts Online

Barmer Siblings Rescue Deer Trapped In Plastic Net, Video Wins Hearts Online

November 7, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.