WATCH | Macaws Released In Rio After Centuries Of Absence

Rio de Janeiro: Three blue-and-yellow macaws were released on January 7 into Tijuca National Park in Rio de Janeiro as part of a reintroduction programme aimed at supporting the ecological restoration of Brazil's Atlantic Forest, project organisers said.

The birds — Fernanda, Fatima and Sueli — arrived at the park in June 2025 from the Parque Três Pescadores facility in the state of São Paulo and underwent a seven-month acclimatisation and adaptation process before being set free.

The initiative is led by Brazilian civil society organisation Refauna, with support from the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) and other partners. During the preparation period, the macaws followed a gradual training programme to build muscle and improve flight skills, learned to avoid human presence, and shifted their diet to recognise native forest fruits, organisers added.