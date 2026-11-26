Ludhiana: Videos showing free petrol and diesel being distributed as langar on Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Purab have gone viral on social media. The videos show large crowds gathering at two petrol pumps in Ludhiana to receive free fuel.

One such service was organised near Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi at CMC Chowk, while another was arranged on Tajpur Road by Pankaj Kumar Marwaha.

Marwaha organised a one-hour free petrol and diesel distribution at the Krishna Naam petrol pump to mark the occasion. He said fuel worth around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 was distributed during this period. Vehicles of all kinds were allowed to avail of the service.

"This year, we organised this service for the first time on Gurpurab at the Krishna Naam petrol pump. I will pay for the fuel taken by the devotees to the petrol pump owners," said Marwaha.

Meanwhile, the volunteer who arranged the service at CMC Chowk said the initiative marked Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Purab. He said the idea came to him while he was sitting at home and that he decided to undertake the service on the occasion.

He added that many people came forward to get petrol and diesel. Expressing happiness over the response, he hoped that, with the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, they would be able to organise the service for an even longer duration next time.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Purab was celebrated across the country on November 24. Devotees distributed pictures of the Guru at several places, and community kitchens were also organised, offering a variety of food items as part of the celebrations.