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LIVE: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone, Inaugurates Rs 18,680 Cr Development Works In Kolkata

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural event of various development projects in Silchar, Assam, on Saturday. (ANI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 14, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST

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Updated : March 14, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate development projects worth around Rs 18,680 crore in West Bengal today (Saturday, March 14, 2026) and address a major rally in the poll-bound state. The rally, organised by the BJP, will mark the culmination of the party's statewide Parivartan Yatra campaign ahead of the Assembly election.

This is his first trip to the state after the publication of the post-SIR electoral rolls on February 28. The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects spanning road infrastructure, railways, port and shipping sectors. His visit also comes amid reports that the Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for the elections next week.

In a major push for road connectivity, the PM will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several national highway projects with a combined length of over 420 km, worth around Rs 16,990 crore. The projects include sections of NH-19 in West Bengal and Jharkhand and NH-114 in West Bengal, aimed at enhancing road safety, reducing travel time and improving regional connectivity.

He will also lay the foundation stone for several new highway projects, including five packages of the 231-km four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram economic corridor section of NH-116A. In the railway sector, the prime minister will inaugurate six redeveloped railway stations in the state under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aimed at modernising passenger amenities and infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate development projects worth around Rs 18,680 crore in West Bengal today (Saturday, March 14, 2026) and address a major rally in the poll-bound state. The rally, organised by the BJP, will mark the culmination of the party's statewide Parivartan Yatra campaign ahead of the Assembly election.

This is his first trip to the state after the publication of the post-SIR electoral rolls on February 28. The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects spanning road infrastructure, railways, port and shipping sectors. His visit also comes amid reports that the Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for the elections next week.

In a major push for road connectivity, the PM will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several national highway projects with a combined length of over 420 km, worth around Rs 16,990 crore. The projects include sections of NH-19 in West Bengal and Jharkhand and NH-114 in West Bengal, aimed at enhancing road safety, reducing travel time and improving regional connectivity.

He will also lay the foundation stone for several new highway projects, including five packages of the 231-km four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram economic corridor section of NH-116A. In the railway sector, the prime minister will inaugurate six redeveloped railway stations in the state under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aimed at modernising passenger amenities and infrastructure.

Last Updated : March 14, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST

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