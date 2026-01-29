ETV Bharat / Videos

LIVE: PM Modi's Remarks At Beginning Of 2026 Budget Session Of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 29, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST

Updated : January 29, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the media at Hans Dwar in the Parliament complex today, ahead of the day’s proceedings. He is expected to highlight the government’s key legislative and policy priorities and also outline the session's agenda.

The government is all set to table the Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament today, which will set the official tone for how the country's economy is faring amid global uncertainties. She will also present the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1. 

The Budget Session of Parliament opened with President Droupadi Murmu delivering her address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. PM Modi said that the President’s Address was comprehensive and insightful, adding that it effectively captured the vision of building a Viksit Bharat and reflected the nation’s shared aspiration for a strong and self-reliant India.

ETV Bharat English Team

