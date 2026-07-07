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Watch LIVE: PM Modi, Indonesian Prez Attend Joint Press Meet In Jakarta

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PM Narendra Modi addressing the press meet In Jakarta. (Narendra Modi/YouTube)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 7, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday witnessed the exchange of key MoUs and attended the joint press meet in Jakarta. 

PM Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday on the first leg of a three-nation tour that will also take him to Australia and New Zealand, with a strong focus on bolstering India’s Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR vision and strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific.

Several outcomes are expected across the defence, strategic infrastructure and critical minerals sectors, as both India and Indonesia focus on deepening cooperation in a range of key areas including defence and strategic segments.

Among the significant developments anticipated during the visit is India's support for the development of Indonesia-specific Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), marking what sources described as a major endorsement of India's election management model.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday witnessed the exchange of key MoUs and attended the joint press meet in Jakarta. 

PM Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday on the first leg of a three-nation tour that will also take him to Australia and New Zealand, with a strong focus on bolstering India’s Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR vision and strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific.

Several outcomes are expected across the defence, strategic infrastructure and critical minerals sectors, as both India and Indonesia focus on deepening cooperation in a range of key areas including defence and strategic segments.

Among the significant developments anticipated during the visit is India's support for the development of Indonesia-specific Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), marking what sources described as a major endorsement of India's election management model.

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TAGGED:

JAKARTA
INDONESIA
PRABOWO SUBIANTO
PM MODI

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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