Watch Live | Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran Press Conference On Economic Survey

Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday interacted with the media on Economic Survey 2025 - 2026. The Survey presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament projected the GDP growth in the range of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent in 2026-27, lower than 7.4 per cent estimated in the current fiscal.

The Survey projected a wide ranging blueprint for India's medium and long-term growth, beginning with an assessment of the state of the economy and moving through fiscal consolidation, monetary management, inflation control, and the external sector.

It highlights how reforms, infrastructure expansion, stable macroeconomic fundamentals and sectoral resilience across agriculture, services, industry and MSMEs are strengthening productivity, competitiveness and investment, even amid global uncertainty.