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Leopard Rescued From Bike Collision In Bhimtal

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In the video, it shows a leopard got stuck in a bike after collision in the Khutani area of Bhimtal in Nainital (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 30, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Nainital: A leopard collided with a moving bike while crossing the road. The incident took place in the Khutani area of Bhimtal in Nainital. The leopard got stuck in the bike, and the bike rider lost his balance and fell onto the road. The injured leopard got trapped in the bike. The bike rider and his wife were returning from the temple and they quickly ran to a nearby shop to save their lives.  

The incident caused panic among the locals and caused a long traffic jam as people stopped to watch and take photos. According to eyewitnesses, the leopard remained trapped in the bike for some time and, despite being injured, kept trying to get up. The residents informed the forest department.

Forest Range Officer Vijay Melkani sent a forest department team to the spot. A special rescue team was also called from Ranibagh to save the animal.

After the leopard was rescued, it was sent to the Ranibagh Rescue Centre. Following this incident, residents in the surrounding area have been advised to remain alert. Locals have urged the administration to increase surveillance in such areas and take necessary security measures.

Nainital: A leopard collided with a moving bike while crossing the road. The incident took place in the Khutani area of Bhimtal in Nainital. The leopard got stuck in the bike, and the bike rider lost his balance and fell onto the road. The injured leopard got trapped in the bike. The bike rider and his wife were returning from the temple and they quickly ran to a nearby shop to save their lives.  

The incident caused panic among the locals and caused a long traffic jam as people stopped to watch and take photos. According to eyewitnesses, the leopard remained trapped in the bike for some time and, despite being injured, kept trying to get up. The residents informed the forest department.

Forest Range Officer Vijay Melkani sent a forest department team to the spot. A special rescue team was also called from Ranibagh to save the animal.

After the leopard was rescued, it was sent to the Ranibagh Rescue Centre. Following this incident, residents in the surrounding area have been advised to remain alert. Locals have urged the administration to increase surveillance in such areas and take necessary security measures.

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TAGGED:

LEOPARD ACCIDENT
NAINITAL LEOPARD INCIDENT
BHIMTAL LEOPARD NEWS
LEOPARD COLLIDES WITH BIKE

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