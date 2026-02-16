Larry The Cat Celebrates 15 Years As Downing Street's Chief Mouser

London: The UK's most famous feline, Larry the cat, marks 15 years as the country's chief mouser patrolling the corridors of power of 10 Downing Street. At an estimated 19 years old, Larry has outlasted five prime ministers, upstaged visiting world leaders, and is currently living with his sixth housemate, Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Known for stealing the spotlight from prominent visitors, Larry has become a media darling in his own right. His X account, run by an anonymous user, boasts more than 879,000 followers and sees him grumble about the British weather and take catty swipes at politicians. Coming from humble beginnings, Larry was rehomed from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home aged four to help deal with a rodent problem on the street. He now spends his days greeting guests and testing antique furniture for napping quality, according to Downing Street.