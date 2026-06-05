ETV Bharat / Videos

Kurukshetra Farmer Grows Giant Cucumber

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Kurukshetra Farmer Grows Giant Cucumber (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kurukshetra: Ashiwini Kumar, a farmer from Abhimanyupur, has grown a cucumber in his home kitchen garden that weighs 3 kg and 300 grams. It is 2 feet and 2 inches in length. He said that no fertilisers or tonic were used in the cucumber. Instead, he says that the result has been achieved because of the rich organic soil. 

The cucumber required very little water. He has decided that the cucumber will not be harvested for eating; rather, he will preserve the seeds so that it will be beneficial for them.

When photos of the cucumber circulated on social media, several people thought it was photoshopped and did not believe it. However, when people who love farming visited Kumar, they confirmed it was real. 

Senior Dr C B Singh said he has never seen a cucumber of this length and weight. Ashwini Sharma's experiment proves that excellent production is possible without tampering with the laws of nature.

Kurukshetra: Ashiwini Kumar, a farmer from Abhimanyupur, has grown a cucumber in his home kitchen garden that weighs 3 kg and 300 grams. It is 2 feet and 2 inches in length. He said that no fertilisers or tonic were used in the cucumber. Instead, he says that the result has been achieved because of the rich organic soil. 

The cucumber required very little water. He has decided that the cucumber will not be harvested for eating; rather, he will preserve the seeds so that it will be beneficial for them.

When photos of the cucumber circulated on social media, several people thought it was photoshopped and did not believe it. However, when people who love farming visited Kumar, they confirmed it was real. 

Senior Dr C B Singh said he has never seen a cucumber of this length and weight. Ashwini Sharma's experiment proves that excellent production is possible without tampering with the laws of nature.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KURUKSHETRA FARMER ASHWINI SHARMA
खीरे की खेती
कुरुक्षेत्र में 2 फीट से लंबा खीरा
KURUKSHETRA FARMER GIANT CUCUMBER

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

Related Articles

Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway

Watch | Tanker Falls On Road On Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway

June 4, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Maharashtra: Devotees Gift Gold Adornment To Nagpur’s Tekdi Ganesh Temple

Maharashtra: Devotees Gift Gold Adornment To Nagpur’s Tekdi Ganesh Temple

June 4, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Pilot

Watch: Newly Graduated Army Pilot Proposes To Girlfriend At Convocation Ceremony

June 4, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Sand Artist Manas Sahoo’s Sand Animation Welcomes BRICS Delegates In Puri

Sand Artist Manas Sahoo’s Sand Animation Welcomes BRICS Delegates In Puri

June 3, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.