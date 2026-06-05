Kurukshetra Farmer Grows Giant Cucumber

Kurukshetra: Ashiwini Kumar, a farmer from Abhimanyupur, has grown a cucumber in his home kitchen garden that weighs 3 kg and 300 grams. It is 2 feet and 2 inches in length. He said that no fertilisers or tonic were used in the cucumber. Instead, he says that the result has been achieved because of the rich organic soil.

The cucumber required very little water. He has decided that the cucumber will not be harvested for eating; rather, he will preserve the seeds so that it will be beneficial for them.

When photos of the cucumber circulated on social media, several people thought it was photoshopped and did not believe it. However, when people who love farming visited Kumar, they confirmed it was real.

Senior Dr C B Singh said he has never seen a cucumber of this length and weight. Ashwini Sharma's experiment proves that excellent production is possible without tampering with the laws of nature.