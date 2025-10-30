Kumki Elephants Steal The Show With Football Skills At Training Centre In Chittoor

Chittoor: The Andhra Pradesh government has intensified measures to address the recurring problem of wild elephants straying into human settlements, particularly in the forest regions of Chittoor, Tirupati, and Manyam districts.

As part of these efforts, specially trained elephants known as Kumkis (Kunkis) have been brought in from the Karnataka Forest Department to assist in managing wild herds and preventing crop destruction.

During a demonstration held on Wednesday at the Musalamadugu centre, the Kumkis left officials and local spectators amazed with their exceptional skills.

They balanced their massive bodies on platforms, lifted and carried heavy logs, and even played a friendly game of football, displaying discipline, coordination, and confidence.

These Kumkis undergo rigorous training to follow human commands and play a crucial role in driving away or pacifying wild elephants that stray into villages.

Recently, a group of such trained elephants was relocated to the Musalamadugu training centre in Palamaneru mandal of Chittoor district, where they are receiving advanced instruction and behavioural conditioning.

In addition to training the Kumkis, the centre also serves as a hub for educating forest officials across the state. Awareness sessions cover elephant behaviour, diet, communication patterns, and effective management strategies to ensure safer coexistence between humans and wildlife.

The performances highlighted their systematic training and readiness to assist in real-life operations to control wild elephants. The Crucial Role of Trained Elephants is essential in guiding wild herds back into forest areas, protecting crops, and preventing damage to property and lives.

These elephants are trained to deal with aggressive or musth elephants, effectively helping forest teams avert conflicts. Selection and Training ProcessForest authorities select potential Kumkis from among wild elephants that have separated from their herds or exhibit specific favourable traits.

Typically, younger male elephants are chosen, though recently, a female elephant in Kerala was also successfully trained. Once captured, these elephants undergo systematic training under experienced handlers and are given individual names as part of their identification process. With this innovative initiative, the Andhra Pradesh government aims to minimise human-elephant conflicts and promote peaceful coexistence, ensuring safety for both communities and wildlife.

