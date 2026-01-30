Kozhikode Hosts Kerala Disability Festival Promoting Inclusive Society

Kozhikode: The 'Kerala Disability Festival', one of India's largest grassroots initiatives focused on disability rights and inclusion, began in Kozhikode on Thursday.

The festival is being organised by the social welfare organisation 'Thanalum', in collaboration with more than 30 disability rights groups, with support from the Kozhikode district administration and the Kozhikode Cultural Society.



"In India, 2.5 crore children are disabled. That comes around 2.5 per cent (of the population). Rest, this festival is addressing the remaining 97.5 per cent of individuals in India, especially in Kerala. We are just telling (encouraging) them to include them in their daily life, in every aspect,” said Dr Idris V, General Convenor, Kerala Disability Fest.

He further said,” That 97.5 are invited to come here, they have to experience the problem faced by the remaining 2.5 percentage of disabled individuals. They will have an experience of having everything, along with different academic and cultural sessions for four days at the Calicut beach.

A major attraction of the festival is the 'Experience Zone', where visitors can engage with simulated environments reflecting the everyday experiences of persons with disabilities. The four-day festival will conclude on Sunday.