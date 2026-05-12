10 Snakes Found In Water Tank In Rajasthan's Kota House

Kota: Ten snakes were found in a residential water tank in Rajasthan's Kota. All of them were water snakes and non-venomous; however, their bites can lead to bacterial infections, posing a potential threat to life.

Snake catcher Rocky Daniel said he received a call in the afternoon from Rajkumar, a resident of Awali Rojdi, informing him that 10 snakes had been spotted inside the water tank located within his house.

Daniel found an 8x10-foot water tank situated inside the house. He descended into the tank, safely captured each snake one by one, and secured them in a plastic box. Later, all the snakes were safely released into the Chambal River.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar said he had been planning to clean the water tank, which contained only a small amount of water. According to Rocky Daniel, the snakes belonged to the Checkered Keelback species (Fowlea piscator). These snakes typically inhabit muddy or dirty environments. In local parlance, the snake is commonly referred to as "Dendu."