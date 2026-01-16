Konaseema Braces For 476-Year-Old Jagannathota Prabhalu Festival

Konaseema: Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district is set for its iconic 476-year-old Jagannathota Prabhalu festival, now elevated to state festival status by the Andhra Pradesh government. Elaborate arrangements promise a seamless celebration at Jagannathota near Mosalapalli village in Ambajipeta mandal, drawing lakhs of devotees from Godavari districts, across India, and abroad. Tracing back to the 17th century, Raja Vatsavai Jagannatha Maharaja started the tradition of uniting eleven Ekadashi Rudras on Kanuma day. Palanquins (Prabhalu) from eleven Shiva temples converge in a grand procession: Vyaghreshwara Swamy (Vyaghreshwara), Menakeshwara Swamy (K. Pedapudi), Ananda Rameshwara Swamy (Irusumanda), Kashi Vishweshwara Swamy (Vakkalanka), Chennamaneshwara Swamy (Nedunuru), Raghaveshwara Swamy (Mukkamala), Bhogeshwara Swamy (Mosalapalli), Chennamalleswara Swamy (Palagummi), Veereshwara Swamy (Gangalakurru Agraharam), Chennamalleswara Swamy (Gangalakurru), and Abhinava Vyaghreshwara Swamy (Pulletikurru).

Devotees revere this gathering as divine consultations for world welfare, crediting it for Konaseema's prosperity. Highlights include villagers shouldering ton-heavy Prabhalu, two crossing fields and the Upper Kaushika River from Gangalakurru temples, evoking profound emotion.

Officials anticipate five lakh attendees. District SP Rahul Meena has deployed over 300 police for crowd control, traffic, and emergencies. Rooted in faith, heritage, and community fervour, the festival reaffirms Konaseema's timeless traditions.