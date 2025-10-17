ETV Bharat / Videos

Kolkata Markets Buzz With Festive Cheer Ahead Of Dhanteras And Diwali

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 17, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kolkata: The festive spirit has brightly lit up the markets of Kolkata, bursting with colour, energy, and excitement as the city prepares for Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations. In 2025, Diwali will arrive with even more excitement, marking six-day festivities that start from October 18 and will end on October 23. 

Shops across the city are adorned with colourful idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, vibrant rangoli materials, and a wide variety of decorative items. Customers can be seen enthusiastically exploring new varieties of home decor and making their purchases for the festival.

A customer, Hema Prasad, said, "We got a throne and bought flowers to decorate the entrance. We also got a toran to hang at the gate, along with other items to decorate the house. We even bought colours for making the rangoli."

Another customer, Suman Gupta, bought a Lord Krishna idol and has already done the remaining Diwali shopping. Suman said, "We've brought Thakur ji (Lord Krishna), and we've also got everything else like the bandhanwar, rangoli, and diyas. Everything we needed to buy is done." 

Shopkeepers, meanwhile, are reporting a better market performance compared to last year, with a wider variety of items on sale. While Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 18, Diwali will be celebrated two days later on October 20. A shopkeeper, Arjun Shankar, said, "Last year, we had 47 items; this time, we have 65. Business is also better compared to last year. Since there hasn’t been any rain recently, sales are going well."

Kolkata: The festive spirit has brightly lit up the markets of Kolkata, bursting with colour, energy, and excitement as the city prepares for Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations. In 2025, Diwali will arrive with even more excitement, marking six-day festivities that start from October 18 and will end on October 23. 

Shops across the city are adorned with colourful idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, vibrant rangoli materials, and a wide variety of decorative items. Customers can be seen enthusiastically exploring new varieties of home decor and making their purchases for the festival.

A customer, Hema Prasad, said, "We got a throne and bought flowers to decorate the entrance. We also got a toran to hang at the gate, along with other items to decorate the house. We even bought colours for making the rangoli."

Another customer, Suman Gupta, bought a Lord Krishna idol and has already done the remaining Diwali shopping. Suman said, "We've brought Thakur ji (Lord Krishna), and we've also got everything else like the bandhanwar, rangoli, and diyas. Everything we needed to buy is done." 

Shopkeepers, meanwhile, are reporting a better market performance compared to last year, with a wider variety of items on sale. While Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 18, Diwali will be celebrated two days later on October 20. A shopkeeper, Arjun Shankar, said, "Last year, we had 47 items; this time, we have 65. Business is also better compared to last year. Since there hasn’t been any rain recently, sales are going well."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KOLKATA
DIWALI DATES
DIWALI 2025

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

Coimbatore’s GeDee Car Museum To Showcase 40 High-Performance Supercars

Coimbatore’s GeDee Car Museum To Showcase 40 High-Performance Supercars

October 16, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST
Ethiopia's Centuries-Old Traditional Dress Weaving Craft Under Threat

Ethiopia's Centuries-Old Traditional Dress Weaving Craft Under Threat

October 15, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST
Paddy Portrait Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ace Farmer In Kerala's Wayanad Stuns With Paddy Portrait Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

October 11, 2025 at 9:11 PM IST
Sushashan Aur Abhilekh: An exhibition Of Rare Archival Records Underway In Delhi

Sushashan Aur Abhilekh: An exhibition Of Rare Archival Records Underway In Delhi

October 11, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

How India’s Flavours Connect Global Cultures | World Food Day

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.