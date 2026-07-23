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Kokernag Botanical Garden: A Living Classroom And Symbol Of Kashmir’s Natural Heritage

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Kokernag Botanical Garden: A Living Classroom And Symbol Of Kashmir’s Natural Heritage (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 23, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Nestled in lush green mountains, Kokernag Botanical Garden spans nearly 550 kanals and serves as a living classroom for students and nature enthusiasts to explore science and history.

Since its establishment in the early 1970s, following the government’s acquisition of local farmland, the garden has gradually become one of Kashmir’s most renowned botanical spaces. For decades, it has drawn students, researchers, botanists and nature enthusiasts eager to explore its rich collection of ornamental, medicinal and scientifically important plant species. 

The garden served as an open-air laboratory where students could study plant families, structures and characteristics beyond textbooks. It was also famous for rare varieties, including the fragrant Raat Ki Rani. 

Despite climatic changes the garden continues to preserve remarkable botanical diversity. Officials and experts believe that scientific conservation, restoration of rare plants and improved infrastructure can help revive its former glory.

Today, Kokernag Botanical Garden stands as a symbol of Kashmir's natural wealth and scientific heritage, a peaceful destination that inspires learning, research and appreciation for the region's unique biodiversity while offering visitors an unforgettable experience amid nature.

-By Deen Imran

Nestled in lush green mountains, Kokernag Botanical Garden spans nearly 550 kanals and serves as a living classroom for students and nature enthusiasts to explore science and history.

Since its establishment in the early 1970s, following the government’s acquisition of local farmland, the garden has gradually become one of Kashmir’s most renowned botanical spaces. For decades, it has drawn students, researchers, botanists and nature enthusiasts eager to explore its rich collection of ornamental, medicinal and scientifically important plant species. 

The garden served as an open-air laboratory where students could study plant families, structures and characteristics beyond textbooks. It was also famous for rare varieties, including the fragrant Raat Ki Rani. 

Despite climatic changes the garden continues to preserve remarkable botanical diversity. Officials and experts believe that scientific conservation, restoration of rare plants and improved infrastructure can help revive its former glory.

Today, Kokernag Botanical Garden stands as a symbol of Kashmir's natural wealth and scientific heritage, a peaceful destination that inspires learning, research and appreciation for the region's unique biodiversity while offering visitors an unforgettable experience amid nature.

-By Deen Imran

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TAGGED:

JAMMU KASHMIR
KOKERNAG BOTANICAL GARDEN
KASHMIR
FAMOUS BOTANICAL GARDEN OF KASHMIR

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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