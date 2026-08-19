Keralam Man Cycles On One-Wheeled Bicycle To Everest Base Camp To Spread Message Against Drugs

Tiruchirappalli: This cycle's front wheel is missing – not because of an accident, but on purpose, as Saneed, who is a veteran of such cycling challenges and a civil engineer from Kannur, decided to take an arduous journey from Keralam to the Everest Base Camp in Nepal on a modified bicycle with no front wheel.

For Saneed, his mission is not merely an adventure, nor is it solely about setting a world record. He wants to spread the message that everyone should 'Say Not To Drugs' across India.

Earlier, he covered 7,000 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on a bicycle without a front wheel, which took around 265 days. Now he has set his sights even higher with this Everest Base Camp cycling challenge.

Saneed said, "I have reached Trichy, and people here are lovely. The Lions Club here supports me a lot. This is also what makes me continue to move forward. Most of the people are supportive. No one in history has done this journey on a single wheel."

Through this cycling challenge, Saneed says people should embrace a positive mindset and believe in themselves to face life's challenges.