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Kedarnath Dham Covered In White Sheet Of Snow Ahead Of November 11 Closure

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A view of the Kedarnath Dham premises covered in fresh snowfall, with snow-clad mountains surrounding the temple town, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand. (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 2, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Rudraprayag: The continuous snowfall at Kedarnath Dham has blanketed the temple premises and the surrounding hills in a white sheet of snow.  The entire Kedarpuri is laden with snow, as if nature itself has adorned the town in silver after it witnessed fresh snowfall overnight. 

Despite the intensifying cold and persistent snowfall, the unwavering faith and enthusiasm of the devotees toward 'Baba Kedar' remain undiminished. The Kedarnath Yatra for this year has now reached its final phase, with only 10 days remaining until its conclusion. On the auspicious occasion of 'Bhaiya Dooj'—November 11—the gate of the Kedarnath shrine will be closed for the winter season at 8:30 AM.

So far, a total of 1,880,398 devotees have visited and sought the blessings of Lord Kedarnath. While the scenery in Kedarpuri is breathtakingly beautiful, the conditions are becoming increasingly challenging.

The accumulation of snow in these high-altitude areas may pose challenges for movement and the maintenance of essential services. Consequently, those currently present in the area must exercise extra caution to protect themselves from the extreme cold. District Magistrate Vishal Mishra has urged pilgrims to carry sufficient warm clothing, given the intensifying cold and ongoing snowfall at Kedarnath Dham.

Rudraprayag: The continuous snowfall at Kedarnath Dham has blanketed the temple premises and the surrounding hills in a white sheet of snow.  The entire Kedarpuri is laden with snow, as if nature itself has adorned the town in silver after it witnessed fresh snowfall overnight. 

Despite the intensifying cold and persistent snowfall, the unwavering faith and enthusiasm of the devotees toward 'Baba Kedar' remain undiminished. The Kedarnath Yatra for this year has now reached its final phase, with only 10 days remaining until its conclusion. On the auspicious occasion of 'Bhaiya Dooj'—November 11—the gate of the Kedarnath shrine will be closed for the winter season at 8:30 AM.

So far, a total of 1,880,398 devotees have visited and sought the blessings of Lord Kedarnath. While the scenery in Kedarpuri is breathtakingly beautiful, the conditions are becoming increasingly challenging.

The accumulation of snow in these high-altitude areas may pose challenges for movement and the maintenance of essential services. Consequently, those currently present in the area must exercise extra caution to protect themselves from the extreme cold. District Magistrate Vishal Mishra has urged pilgrims to carry sufficient warm clothing, given the intensifying cold and ongoing snowfall at Kedarnath Dham.

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KEDARNATH DHAM WEATHER
KEDARNATH DHAM SNOWFALL

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