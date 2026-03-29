Watch: Snow-Clearance Work Begins Ahead Of Kedarnath Temple Opening

Rudraprayag: Preparations for the annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand have intensified, as the doors of the temple are set to open on April 22.

The Char Dham Yatra will commence on April 19, with the opening of Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham. Kedarnath will follow on April 22, while Badrinath Dham is set to open on April 23. Authorities say preparations are in full swing across all four shrines.

Authorities are working on a war footing to ensure the route is operational before the yatra begins. Under the supervision of authorities, large-scale snow-clearance operations are underway in the region to ensure safe passage for devotees.

Personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Rudraprayag Police are assisting in the challenging operation, often working in harsh weather conditions to secure the route.

A total of 60 labourers have been deployed along the Kedarnath pedestrian path. Superintendent of Police (SP) Niharika Tomar said the temple gates are scheduled to open on April 22. "The comprehensive arrangements, including enhanced security and risk management strategies, are being put in place to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage," Tomar added.