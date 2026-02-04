ETV Bharat / Videos

Kashmiris Light Candles And Pray For The Dead At Srinagar Graveyard

Kashmiris Light Candles And Pray For The Dead At Srinagar Graveyard (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 4, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST

Srinagar: Hundreds of Muslims gathered at a graveyard in Srinagar to offer prayers and light candles on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, the night of forgiveness. The annual observance, marked across South and Central Asia, is dedicated to remembering the dead and seeking mercy and blessings. Devotees recited verses from the Quran, including the Fatiha, and lit lamps at the graves of their ancestors as a mark of respect.

Participants said the tradition has been followed for centuries and helps keep the memory of loved ones alive. The occasion coincides with the birth anniversary of the 12th Imam, Imam Mehdi. Bashir Ahmad, a devotee, said, "We observe this day in the best possible way. We go to graveyards, celebrate the occasion, and offer niyaz [religious food offering]."

SHAB E BARAT
SRINAGAR GRAVEYARD
QURAN
SHAB E BARAT IN SRINAGAR

ETV Bharat English Team

