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Kashmiri Shias Hold Muharram Processions To Commemorate Imam Hussain's Martyrdom Anniversary

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Shias Hold Muharram Processions In Kashmir To Commemorate Imam Hussain's Martyrdom Anniversary (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 23, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Srinagar: Shia mourners in Kashmir have begun the annual mourning processions to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet of Islam. 

The Muharram procession are marked by sermons and 'Marsia Khwani'(elegies to the martyrs) besides distribution of water in memory of the martyrs of Karbala. The processions culminate on 'Ashura', the 10th day of the Muharram. 

Hilal Hussain, a Shia mourner said that the processions are being held for centuries to pay respect to the martyrs in the field of Karbala. 

“The water was stopped for Imam Hussain and his companions in the field of Karbala from the seventh of Muharram and everyone, including infants, was kept thirsty,” he said. 

Volunteer processions also reflect religious tolerance and unity among Muslims. Young Shia mourner Muhammad Sibtain Mir said that they organize a procession every year on the occasion of Muharram, for which they have collected money. 

Read More:

  1. Shia, Sunni And Hindu Communities Unite In Spirit of Karbala During Muharram Observances In Bengaluru And Alipur
  2. Youm-e-Ashura Observed In Kashmir, LG Sinha Joins Muharram Mourning Procession In Srinagar

Srinagar: Shia mourners in Kashmir have begun the annual mourning processions to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet of Islam. 

The Muharram procession are marked by sermons and 'Marsia Khwani'(elegies to the martyrs) besides distribution of water in memory of the martyrs of Karbala. The processions culminate on 'Ashura', the 10th day of the Muharram. 

Hilal Hussain, a Shia mourner said that the processions are being held for centuries to pay respect to the martyrs in the field of Karbala. 

“The water was stopped for Imam Hussain and his companions in the field of Karbala from the seventh of Muharram and everyone, including infants, was kept thirsty,” he said. 

Volunteer processions also reflect religious tolerance and unity among Muslims. Young Shia mourner Muhammad Sibtain Mir said that they organize a procession every year on the occasion of Muharram, for which they have collected money. 

Read More:

  1. Shia, Sunni And Hindu Communities Unite In Spirit of Karbala During Muharram Observances In Bengaluru And Alipur
  2. Youm-e-Ashura Observed In Kashmir, LG Sinha Joins Muharram Mourning Procession In Srinagar

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TAGGED:

MUHARRAM
IMAM HUSSAIN
KARBALA
KASHMIR
JAMMU KASHMIR

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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