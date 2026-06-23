Kashmiri Shias Hold Muharram Processions To Commemorate Imam Hussain's Martyrdom Anniversary

Srinagar: Shia mourners in Kashmir have begun the annual mourning processions to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet of Islam.

The Muharram procession are marked by sermons and 'Marsia Khwani'(elegies to the martyrs) besides distribution of water in memory of the martyrs of Karbala. The processions culminate on 'Ashura', the 10th day of the Muharram.

Hilal Hussain, a Shia mourner said that the processions are being held for centuries to pay respect to the martyrs in the field of Karbala.

“The water was stopped for Imam Hussain and his companions in the field of Karbala from the seventh of Muharram and everyone, including infants, was kept thirsty,” he said.

Volunteer processions also reflect religious tolerance and unity among Muslims. Young Shia mourner Muhammad Sibtain Mir said that they organize a procession every year on the occasion of Muharram, for which they have collected money.