Karnataka Driver Turns Autorickshaw Into Mini Library To Keep Reading Habit Alive

Mangaluru: Amidst the allure of smartphones and social media, an autorickshaw driver from Bantwal in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada has made a unique effort to keep the habit of reading alive.

Sushan, a resident of Ajjibettu on BC Road in Bantwal, has a unique concept for his autorickshaw. He has packed many books, including children's story books, novels, collections of patriotic songs, general knowledge works, and inspirational writings of philosophers and thinkers in it.

Passengers can read the books during the journey. If interested, he has also devised a system to take them home, read them and return later.

Also a mural artist, Sushan is involved in painting and decorating various places including schools and panchayat buildings. He is also active in various professions including catering, and has launched this innovative experiment to instil the habit of reading in the society.

Sushan's autorickshaw is not only equipped with books, but also has many facilities for passengers' convenience. A morning newspaper reading system, a first aid kit, drinking water, mobile charging facilities, and a dustbin have also been installed to spread the message of cleanliness and social responsibility.

The interior of the autorickshaw is decorated with proverbs, sayings and inspirational messages that convey life values. The love for the environment is expressed by growing plants on both sides of the autorickshaw. Thus, the vehicle is not just a means of transportation, but has become a platform for knowledge, environmental awareness and social messages.

Sushan, who is also associated with the cinema industry, has worked as an assistant to the art director in some films. He said his interest in art and social thinking inspired this innovative concept. He also plans to provide more facilities to the passengers, including soft drinks and chocolates.

"I have been fond of reading books since childhood. I developed the habit of buying a book whenever I go to a book fair or anywhere. If the books I read remain at home, few people will benefit from them. But if I keep them in a rickshaw, new people will see and read them every day. I have started this mini library to share knowledge through books and further develop the culture of reading," Sushan said.

At a time when people are usually trying to provide business or services in different ways, Sushan's effort to transform an autorickshaw into a mini library to instil the reading habit is now being appreciated in Bantwal. His autorickshaw proves that such small efforts can lead to big changes if the culture of reading is to survive.