Watch | Kambala Buffalo Race Debuts At Mysuru Dasara

Mysuru: A traditional buffalo race, Kambala, rooted in the coastal region of Karnataka, has made its debut at this year's Mysuru Dasara celebrations, giving visitors priceless memories.

Traditionally, Kambala was held in waterlogged paddy fields where pairs of buffaloes race along muddy tracks, guided by skilled handlers.

Usha, a visitor from Bengaluru, said, "I have visited Dasara multiple times, but this is the first time I'm visiting Kambala Dasara in Mysuru. It is a very nice show. I just saw two races, which were completed in a fraction of a second. I was really mesmerised to see such a show organised at Mysuru Dasara. I felt very nice being here and looking at the people; the crowd is also very enthusiastic."

Instead of the muddy fields of rural Karnataka, artificial turf is used here. But the thrill of the race, especially for those witnessing Kambala for the first time, is unmistakable.

However, the inclusion of Kambala in the historic Mysuru Dasara has not been without controversy. Members of Mysuru's royal family have expressed reservations about the move. At a press conference in September, a member of the royal family said Kambala was incompatible with the heritage, cultural identity and religious significance of the Dasara festival.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Member of the Mysuru Royal Family, said, "Kambala has its own importance in the Dakshina Kannada region, especially Mangaluru. So, in my opinion whether it should have been done by giving it a separate occasion and the importance it deserves... Celebrating Kambala as independent, special celebration would have got it more focus rather than making it as part of Dasara."

But ordinary visitors appear to have embraced the idea. The introduction of Kambala to Mysuru Dasara has offered visitors an opportunity to experience the coastal traditions of Karnataka, which many might otherwise never have witnessed.