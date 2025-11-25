ETV Bharat / Videos

WATCH | Judicial Assistance Dog Cheers Patients At Bondy Hospital

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

A Lanrador named Util is transforming daily life inside the medico-judicial unit at CHU Bondy, where victims of violence and assault receive round-the-clock care. Staff say the judicial assistance dog brings immediate comfort in a service known for its emotional intensity. Supervising nurse Sonia Brochen describes an 'instant smile' when patients see him, often surprised to find a dog in a hospital setting.

"It's therapeutic for the patients and for us as well. He senses when patients aren't doing well and naturally goes towards them," Sonia said. 
Nurses say Util instinctively senses distress, approaching patients who are struggling while gently reassuring those who may feel hesitant around animals. His presence also supports the medical team, easing the heavy emotional load of caring for both victims and people in police custody. 

Forensic doctor Laetitia Lasne says the unit must balance empathy with strict objectivity as it provides essential evaluations for the justice system.

Util plays a crucial role during sensitive examinations, especially for victims of sexual assault. By providing a point of focus and distraction, he helps reduce anxiety and facilitates communication between doctors and patients. Staff say this makes difficult procedures more manageable and helps prevent traumatic memories from resurfacing. (with AFP inputs)

A Lanrador named Util is transforming daily life inside the medico-judicial unit at CHU Bondy, where victims of violence and assault receive round-the-clock care. Staff say the judicial assistance dog brings immediate comfort in a service known for its emotional intensity. Supervising nurse Sonia Brochen describes an 'instant smile' when patients see him, often surprised to find a dog in a hospital setting.

"It's therapeutic for the patients and for us as well. He senses when patients aren't doing well and naturally goes towards them," Sonia said. 
Nurses say Util instinctively senses distress, approaching patients who are struggling while gently reassuring those who may feel hesitant around animals. His presence also supports the medical team, easing the heavy emotional load of caring for both victims and people in police custody. 

Forensic doctor Laetitia Lasne says the unit must balance empathy with strict objectivity as it provides essential evaluations for the justice system.

Util plays a crucial role during sensitive examinations, especially for victims of sexual assault. By providing a point of focus and distraction, he helps reduce anxiety and facilitates communication between doctors and patients. Staff say this makes difficult procedures more manageable and helps prevent traumatic memories from resurfacing. (with AFP inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JUDICIAL ASSISTANCE DOG IN FRANCE
LABRADOR
DOG CHEERS PATIENTS AT HOSPITAL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

US Presidential Turkeys Enjoy Luxury Stay Ahead Of Annual Pardon

WATCH | US Presidential Turkeys Enjoy Luxury Stay Ahead Of Annual Pardon

November 25, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST
WATCH | Al Mirani Fort: A Lasting Symbol Of Muscat's Trading Past And India-Oman Ties

WATCH | Al Mirani Fort: A Lasting Symbol Of Muscat's Trading Past And India-Oman Ties

November 24, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST
Choosing Clay Over Code: IT Professional From Vijayawada Quits Job To Pursue Pottery

WATCH | Choosing Clay Over Code: IT Professional From Vijayawada Quits Job To Pursue Pottery

November 24, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST
Palestinians Use Available Means To Play Sports Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Palestinians Use Available Means To Play Sports Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

November 24, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Winner Dr Madhavi Latha On Making Way, Building Bridges

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Why Pallabi Ghosh Chose To Become A Human Trafficking Activist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.