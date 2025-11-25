WATCH | Judicial Assistance Dog Cheers Patients At Bondy Hospital

A Lanrador named Util is transforming daily life inside the medico-judicial unit at CHU Bondy, where victims of violence and assault receive round-the-clock care. Staff say the judicial assistance dog brings immediate comfort in a service known for its emotional intensity. Supervising nurse Sonia Brochen describes an 'instant smile' when patients see him, often surprised to find a dog in a hospital setting.

"It's therapeutic for the patients and for us as well. He senses when patients aren't doing well and naturally goes towards them," Sonia said.

Nurses say Util instinctively senses distress, approaching patients who are struggling while gently reassuring those who may feel hesitant around animals. His presence also supports the medical team, easing the heavy emotional load of caring for both victims and people in police custody.

Forensic doctor Laetitia Lasne says the unit must balance empathy with strict objectivity as it provides essential evaluations for the justice system.

Util plays a crucial role during sensitive examinations, especially for victims of sexual assault. By providing a point of focus and distraction, he helps reduce anxiety and facilitates communication between doctors and patients. Staff say this makes difficult procedures more manageable and helps prevent traumatic memories from resurfacing. (with AFP inputs)