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WATCH | Jharkhand Celebrates Karam Festival With Traditional Dance And Music

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WATCH | Jharkhand Celebrates Karam Festival With Traditional Dance And Music; Devotees Pray For Good Harvest (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 24, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Ranchi: The Karam festival, a celebration of nature, tradition and community solidarity, was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Jharkhand on Tuesday (September 22). A cultural programme was organised at Tana Bhagat Inter College in Lohardaga to mark the occasion, with Jharkhand Welfare Minister Chamra Linda attending the event.

People celebrated Karam with traditional songs, music and dance. Chief Minister Hemant Soren also extended his greetings on the occasion. He said the festival inspires people to respect nature and work towards its conservation.

Chamra Linda, Welfare Minister of Jharkhand, said, "We extend our best wishes to everyone and urge them to celebrate the Karam festival. The theme and purpose behind the festival and its worship are connected to nature and the earth. Human beings are protected from various natural calamities because of nature's balance, and this festival is an expression of our gratitude for that."

The festival involves devotees worshipping a branch of the Karam tree and praying for a good harvest, happiness and prosperity. It is also associated with the bond between brothers and sisters and is an important cultural tradition for Jharkhand's tribal communities, reflecting their deep connection with nature.

Ranchi: The Karam festival, a celebration of nature, tradition and community solidarity, was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Jharkhand on Tuesday (September 22). A cultural programme was organised at Tana Bhagat Inter College in Lohardaga to mark the occasion, with Jharkhand Welfare Minister Chamra Linda attending the event.

People celebrated Karam with traditional songs, music and dance. Chief Minister Hemant Soren also extended his greetings on the occasion. He said the festival inspires people to respect nature and work towards its conservation.

Chamra Linda, Welfare Minister of Jharkhand, said, "We extend our best wishes to everyone and urge them to celebrate the Karam festival. The theme and purpose behind the festival and its worship are connected to nature and the earth. Human beings are protected from various natural calamities because of nature's balance, and this festival is an expression of our gratitude for that."

The festival involves devotees worshipping a branch of the Karam tree and praying for a good harvest, happiness and prosperity. It is also associated with the bond between brothers and sisters and is an important cultural tradition for Jharkhand's tribal communities, reflecting their deep connection with nature.

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TAGGED:

KARMA FESTIVAL
JHARKHAND TRIBAL COMMUNITY
JHARKHAND KARAM FESTIVAL 2026
LOHARDAGA KARAM FESTIVAL
JHARKHAND KARAM FESTIVAL

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