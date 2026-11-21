Kai, Japan: A passenger rides in an EH216-S pilotless air taxi, or electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, during a demonstration flight at the Japan Aviation Academy in Kai, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. The Chinese company EHang has developed the EH216-S pilotless eVTOL aircraft.

The EH216-S is an autonomous, two-passenger multicopter electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. EH216-S features 16 propellers across 8 arms and 16 electric motors, using a coaxial dual-rotor configuration and fixed skid landing gear. It has a maximum design speed of 130 km/h.

Before that, the Chinese company EHang EH216-S took a flight in Kai, Japan; the aircraft completed an eVTOL demonstration on November 11, 2026, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, which also marked the first such flights by EHang's pilotless eVTOL in South Asia, according to the company.