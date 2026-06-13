Jammu: Waste To Wonder Park Set To Welcome Amarnath Yatris

Jammu: On the banks of the Tawi River, near Yatri Niwas in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base camp, a Waste-to-Wonder Park is emerging as a new attraction ahead of this year's Amarnath Yatra. From the Statue of Unity to the Taj Mahal, discarded metal has been transformed into striking replicas that are expected to capture the attention of visitors to the city.

Devansh Yadav, JMC Commissioner and CEO Jammu Smart City Ltd, said, "We have created replicas of landmarks such as Akhnoor Fort, Chenab Bridge and the Statue of Unity using metal scrap. The material was part of the scrap generated by the Jammu Municipal Corporation and other sources. Glass bottles have also been used in some installations. We will also use discarded benches and tyres in the park."

JMC Commissioner highlighted that the aim is to encourage travellers passing through Jammu or those undertaking pilgrimages to choose Jammu as a preferred stopover and spend a day or two here. "This will help promote tourism in the region and provide support to local businesses," he asserted.

The initiative, developed as part of the Jammu Smart City Project, has been welcomed by locals. A Local Resident, Amit Mahajan, expressed his appreciation for the initiative taken by the government and municipal authorities.

"These structures have been built using waste materials and discarded products. The most encouraging aspect is that Amarnath pilgrims arriving at the base camp will also benefit from this effort. It will help boost local tourism as well. With the pilgrimage season lasting about two months, visitors and pilgrims will have a pleasant place to spend their time," Amit said.

According to officials, the eco-friendly attraction aims to promote tourism and environmental awareness, highlighting how innovative approaches can contribute to sustainable urban development.