WATCH | Jaisalmer Family Raises Orphaned Fawn For 9 Months, Bids Emotional Farewell

WATCH | Jaisalmer Family Raises Orphaned Fawn For 9 Months, Bids Emotional Farewell (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 12, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST

1 Min Read
Jaisalmer: Nearly nine months ago, a female deer gave birth to a fawn, but was killed by stray dogs, leaving the newborn helpless. Moved by the sights, wildlife enthusiast Vikram Darji from Lathi town brought the orphaned fawn home. With the help of his mother, Chanani Devi, he raised the baby deer with great care, feeding it cow's milk and nurturing it like a family member.

The family named the fawn 'Hinu', and over time, he became an inseparable part of their lives. Hinu roamed freely in the courtyard, played with children, and responded lovingly when called. His fear of humans gradually faded as he grew comfortable around the family. He would drink milk from their hands and follow them around throughout the day.

However, as Hinu grew older, concerns about his safety increased, especially the threat of stray dogs. Wanting him to live safely in a natural environment, the family decided to hand him over to the Forest Department's rescue centre. In an emotional farewell, they performed aarti, applied a tilak, and garlanded Hinu before sending him off.

