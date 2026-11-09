ETV Bharat / Videos

Italian Gold Refiner Sees Global Instability As Chance To Scale Up

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail
Italian gold refiner sees global instability as chance to scale up (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 9, 2026 at 8:24 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Arezzo: An Italian precious metals group is looking to expand its role in the global bullion market through gold refining and urban mining, betting on strong demand for the metal as investors and central banks seek protection from economic and geopolitical uncertainty. 

"Gold is, in every respect, a form of money," said Roberto Gennari, head of sales at Italpreziosi. 

"In a sense, it is as if we were a mint," quipped Gennari. 

Ivana Ciabatti, CEO and Founder of Italpreziosi, said, "This is a very particular moment, and gold is the thermometer of the various crises. At a time when the only certainty is uncertainty, governments, private investors and central banks have all turned their attention to gold."

"We have a very clear idea of what we want to achieve, and it will certainly be something different. We do not want to copy anyone. We want to innovate and do new things."

Gennari added, "We engage in urban mining activities, meaning the recovery of precious metals from sources where they would otherwise remain unrecoverable."

Arezzo: An Italian precious metals group is looking to expand its role in the global bullion market through gold refining and urban mining, betting on strong demand for the metal as investors and central banks seek protection from economic and geopolitical uncertainty. 

"Gold is, in every respect, a form of money," said Roberto Gennari, head of sales at Italpreziosi. 

"In a sense, it is as if we were a mint," quipped Gennari. 

Ivana Ciabatti, CEO and Founder of Italpreziosi, said, "This is a very particular moment, and gold is the thermometer of the various crises. At a time when the only certainty is uncertainty, governments, private investors and central banks have all turned their attention to gold."

"We have a very clear idea of what we want to achieve, and it will certainly be something different. We do not want to copy anyone. We want to innovate and do new things."

Gennari added, "We engage in urban mining activities, meaning the recovery of precious metals from sources where they would otherwise remain unrecoverable."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GOLD
ITALIAN GOLD REFINER

Related Articles

Chhattisgarh’s Gaura-Gauri Puja: Former CM Bhupesh Baghel Whipped In Traditional Ritual

Chhattisgarh’s Gaura-Gauri Puja: Former CM Bhupesh Baghel Whipped In Traditional Ritual

November 9, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Bastar, Security Personnel Shake A Leg With Tribal Songs Around PM

November 8, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Jammu Srinagar Vande Bharat

WATCH | Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Offers Breathtaking Sunrise Visuals

November 7, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Diyas On The Fence: Diwali Under Hi-Tech Vigil Along LoC In Jammu Kashmir’s Akhnoor

Diyas On The Fence: Diwali Under Hi-Tech Vigil Along LoC In Jammu Kashmir’s Akhnoor

November 6, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.