Italian Gold Refiner Sees Global Instability As Chance To Scale Up

Arezzo: An Italian precious metals group is looking to expand its role in the global bullion market through gold refining and urban mining, betting on strong demand for the metal as investors and central banks seek protection from economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

"Gold is, in every respect, a form of money," said Roberto Gennari, head of sales at Italpreziosi.

"In a sense, it is as if we were a mint," quipped Gennari.

Ivana Ciabatti, CEO and Founder of Italpreziosi, said, "This is a very particular moment, and gold is the thermometer of the various crises. At a time when the only certainty is uncertainty, governments, private investors and central banks have all turned their attention to gold."

"We have a very clear idea of what we want to achieve, and it will certainly be something different. We do not want to copy anyone. We want to innovate and do new things."

Gennari added, "We engage in urban mining activities, meaning the recovery of precious metals from sources where they would otherwise remain unrecoverable."