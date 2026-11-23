Paris: Paris officially kicks off the holiday season as the Christmas lights illuminate the Champs-Élysées, drawing crowds to the iconic avenue. Tourists are seen taking photos of themselves and photographing the Christmas lights on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées. The visuals show trees along the street sparkling with lights.

Sylvie Ducassé, who travelled from Tarn-et-Garonne, said, "It feels so good to see all these people coming together for something beautiful." She finds lighting effects really lovely and praised the use of LED lights, which is perfect for the environment and saves energy.

French rock band Feu! Chatterton, formed in Paris in 2011, performed on stage at the launch night of the 2026 Christmas lights and kept the audience entertained.

Another tourist visiting from the Philippines, Lorena Plamenco, said, "It really feels like Christmas, you know, it lifts your spirits even when it's raining; people don't care what the weather's like, they still really want to come because it does you so much good, you know, to see the lights at the start of the holidays."

Actress Cate Blanchett joined the stage for the launch of the Christmas lights, posing with the city's Socialist Party mayor Emmanuel Grégoire and Marc-Antoine Jamet, chairman of the Champs-Elysées Committee.

Basile Salamé, an engineer, said, "On the one hand, the Champs-Elysées is an iconic place, deeply symbolic for the French. And on the other hand, with the Christmas lights, with this event, there’s a kind of magic that lets us immerse ourselves in the Christmas spirit."