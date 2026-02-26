Iranians Split Over Potential US Escalation Amid Ongoing Tensions

Tehran: Residents of Tehran have expressed mixed reactions over the possibility of military escalation between Iran and the United States, a day before the third round of talks in Geneva.

Tensions remain high after US President Donald Trump accused Iran of developing missiles capable of striking the US. Tehran has rejected the allegation, calling it "big lies." Meanwhile, Washington has increased pressure by deploying aircraft carriers to the region.

Habib, a 47-year-old shop owner, believes war is unavoidable. "War is 100% likely to happen because this process, which both sides are pursuing, leads to war," he said.

Tayebeh, a 60-year-old homemaker, said, "Trump spoke and said that war would be very bad for Iran. There would be famine, and people would suffer a lot. People are suffering now, but at least with war, our fate might be clear."

However, Mehdi, a 58-year-old salesman, dismissed fears of conflict. He said, "The Americans are bluffing. Because they can't do anything. In my opinion, there is no war, and the negotiations will be 100% successful." Iran and the US have held several rounds of talks on a new nuclear deal, but no breakthrough has been achieved so far. (with AFP inputs)