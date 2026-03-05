Iranian Sailors In Sri Lankan Hospital After US Sinks Warship

Galle: Several Iranian sailors are receiving treatment at a hospital in southern Sri Lanka after a US Navy submarine sank an Iranian warship in waters off the Island's southern coast, killing at least 87 personnel. The injured sailors were brought to Karapitiya Hospital in Galle by ambulance, while the bodies of those killed were taken to the hospital mortuary. Visuals showed healthcare workers carrying and moving the bodies into the facility. The strike allegedly targeted the Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena. Following the incident, Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack and warned that the United States would "regret" its actions. Earlier footage released by the US Department of War claimed that an American submarine had torpedoed the Iranian vessel, which it said was operating in international waters near Sri Lanka at the time of the strike. (with AFP inputs)