Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo Creates Sand Animation To Welcome BRICS Leaders To India

Puri: Internationally renowned sand sculptor and sand animator Manas Kumar Sahoo has created a sand animation to welcome world leaders coming to India on the occasion of BRICS summit, which will be held in New Delhi.

The great message of Indian culture 'Atithi Devo Bhava' is reflected. The sand animation features Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The BRICS conference is being hosted by India and world leaders are arriving for it. The message of friendship and unity has also been displayed.

Manas Kumar Sahoo said that this special sand animation was completed after about 8 hours of continuous work in the studio.