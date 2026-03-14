Watch Live | Inter-Ministerial Briefing On West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: Union ministries of External Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas and Information and Broadcasting are holding an inter-ministerial briefing in New Delhi on the recent developments in West Asia. After the US and Israel began strikes on Iran and killed Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the war has intensified across West Asia.

Union government has been holding regular press conferences updating the war's impact on India and Indians stranded in West Asian countries as conflict continues with the US and Israel pounding Iran with their drone and missile attacks. Iran, in retaliation, has targeted US strategic bases in the Gulf region, along with directly hitting Israel.

As of Friday, nearly 500 Indian nationals travelled from Qatar to India and other global destinations on flights operated by Qatar Airways, the Indian Embassy in Doha said in an advisory.