Inspired By PM Modi's Gift, MP Farmer Creates Giorgia Meloni Portrait Using Grains And Chocolates

Narmadapuram: A farmer from Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district has created a portrait of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni using grains and locally-made chocolates, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent gesture of gifting Melody chocolates during his foreign visit.

The artwork was created by farmer Yogendra Pal Solanki, who said the Prime Minister’s gesture represented Indian culture, simplicity and self-reliance rather than being merely a diplomatic exchange. PM Modi recently visited five countries as part of his foreign tour, during which he gifted Melody chocolates to Meloni, drawing widespread attention.

Solanki said gifting domestic products instead of expensive items during economically challenging times sends a message of promoting local products and self-reliance. “Our Indian traditional tradition holds that when a family or society is facing economic challenges, simplicity and self-reliance should be embraced, avoiding ostentation and extravagance,” he said.

He added that India’s traditional culture has always encouraged people to exchange homemade products, sweets and locally-produced items during social interactions. According to the farmer, the gesture reflects simplicity, swadeshi values and demonstrates how small local products can represent India on global platforms.

"Following this tradition, Prime Minister Modi's gift of Melody chocolates can be considered a symbol of Indian culture, simplicity, indigenous spirit, and economic restraint. It conveys the message that small and local products can also establish India's identity on the world stage,” the farmer added.