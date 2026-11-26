Tirumala: A Chennai-based industrialist, Vardhaman Jain, has donated 121 kg of gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh, in what the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) described as the largest such offering by a devotee in its history.

Jain handed over 47 varieties of gold ornaments to TTD Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary. The ornaments include jewellery covering the deity from the feet to the head.

According to TTD sources, the donation is unprecedented in the history of the temple administration in terms of the quantity of gold offered by a devotee.

This is not Jain's first contribution to the temple. He had donated Rs 6 crore to TTD on January 19, 2025, and also gifted an electric bus to the temple administration on May 16 this year.

The latest offering of 121 kg of gold ornaments is among the significant contributions made by devotees to the Tirumala temple.