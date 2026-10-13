Indonesia Releases Into Forest Eight Orangutans Rescued From Fires

Ketapang: Eight Orangutans rescued in recent weeks from blazes that tore through Borneo Island have been released into a protected forest, according to Indonesian authorities and rescuers.

The apes were rescued from several locations razed by fires, mostly plantations near their forest habitats, in West Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of the island, according to the forestry ministry and the YIARI wildlife rehabilitation foundation.

Last month, fires struck habitats containing 52 per cent of Borneo's Orangutan population. Orangutans are critically endangered, with nearly 1,04,000 left in Borneo and Sumatra, down from more than 2,30,000 a century ago, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Indonesia regularly battles wildfires during the dry season, but this year's are more intense due to the El Niño weather phenomenon.