Indian Cricketers Visit Pench Tiger Reserve Ahead Of New Zealand T20 Series

Indian Cricketers Visit Pench Tiger Reserve Ahead Of New Zealand T20 Series (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 20, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST

Seoni: Ahead of the start of the T20 series against New Zealand, several Indian cricket team players visited the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh to spend some leisure time. The players enjoyed a jungle safari at the reserve on Monday morning. 

The players who visited Pench included skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. Renowned Indian wildlife photographer Varun Thakkar accompanied and guided them during the safari.

According to sources, the players arrived at the Tiger Reserve on Sunday night and stayed at a resort near the Turia Gate. They went for a morning safari on Monday, where they did not spot a tiger but saw a leopard perched on a rock. The cricketers also enjoyed wildlife photography before leaving for Nagpur, where the first T20I of the five-match series will be played.

Pench Tiger Reserve Director Dev Prasad confirmed the visit and said that the Indian players thoroughly enjoyed the safari experience and appreciated the reserve’s rich biodiversity. 

