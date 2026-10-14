Watch: Indian And UAE Armies Tackle Uttarakhand Peaks In Mountain Guardian 2026

The Indian Army and UAE military are currently conducting intense joint tactical drills, operational planning, and integrated training at the Foreign Training Node in Chaubatia of Uttarakhand's Almora district, during the ongoing Mountain Guardian 2026 exercise.

Running from October 5 to 18, the 14-day exercise brings together 92 personnel, with India represented by a Bhairav Battalion of the Army and the UAE by its Mountain Infantry Battalion. The drills focus on using modern technology to refine tactics, techniques and procedures for sub-conventional operations in challenging mountainous terrain.

According to officials, the training tested the troops with rigorous, operationally oriented activities, including Jiu-Jitsu, reflex shooting, rock climbing, slithering, and specialised mountain craft training in the initial phase.

The contingents are also executing joint surveillance grids, drone operations, and integrated field exercises as the exercise progresses. Mountain Guardian 2026 serves as a vital platform for both nations to exchange professional expertise in mountain warfare while significantly strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and mutual trust.