People Gather Ahead Of PM Modi's Varanasi Visit For 'Wings Over Ganges' Airshow

Varanasi: People gathered on the steps of a 'Ganga ghat' holding the national flag, pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and images of military aircraft, while also performing an aarti (ritual of worship) ahead of the PM's scheduled visit here on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will attend the final day of the Indian Air Force's 'Wings Over Ganges' air show over the Ganga at Varanasi's Namo Ghat. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the show.

Nammami Gange Coordinator, Rajesh Shukla, who is seen performing the 'aarti ', called the show "an opportunity to witness Indian traditional culture and the remarkable valour of indigenous technology."

"This is an occasion of the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, and on this occasion, the resolve of 'Make in India' is being brought to life by our Kashi MP and respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," he said.

The event is being organised to mark the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. The three-day programme is scheduled for October 22, 24 and 25. Security has been tightened ahead of the prime minister's visit.

The aerial display will feature aircraft including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, SU-30MKI and Rafale, along with transport aircraft. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army will also participate, showcasing jointness in operations.