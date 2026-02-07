ETV Bharat / Videos

India US Trade Deal LIVE: Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Addresses Media

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal addresses media on India US trade deal. (YT/PiyushGoyal)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 7, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST

1 Min Read
Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is addressing a press conference in the national capital on Saturday on the joint statement issued by India and the US on the Interim Trade Deal Framework a day ago.

As part of this framework, the US will slash reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, providing a huge market opportunity in key sectors such as textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber products, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and select machinery in the world's largest economy.

Earlier today, Goyal said that the trade pact will open a USD 30 trillion market for Indian exporters, particularly benefiting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), farmers, and fishermen.

TAGGED:

INDIA US TRADE DEAL
COMMERCE INDUSTRY MINISTER
PIYUSH GOYAL PRESS CONFERENCE
TRADE DEAL FRAMEWORK

