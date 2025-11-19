ETV Bharat / Videos

India Shivers As Early Winter Brings Frosty Mornings And Chilly Winds

Published : November 19, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST

The winter season has begun embracing large parts of India, bringing frosty mornings and chilly winds, prompting people to pull out their woollens and enjoy a warm cup of tea. In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu and surrounding regions, residents can be seen huddled around bonfires, while school-going children, daily wagers, and early morning commuters struggle with the sudden drop in temperature.

Tourists in Mount Abu, in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, are soaking in the chilly weather, enjoying the frost and freezing temperatures that make the hill station a favourite winter getaway. Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the district administration says it is sprucing up night shelters and taking other measures to protect the homeless from the cold.

"All our rain baseras (night shelters) have been activated. Nodal officers have been appointed, and the initial round of inspections has been completed. Any shortcomings identified are being addressed. Additionally, funds have been sent to the accounts of all SDMs for arranging bonfires and other necessities in rural areas. In regions under municipal and urban local bodies, the concerned departments will make similar arrangements,” said Manish Kumar, District Commissioner, Prayagraj.

Thursday morning brought dense fog to Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, transforming the city's ghats into picturesque scenes that drew tourists eager to enjoy the winter scenery. Siberian birds have also arrived at Gwarighat, adding to the season's charm.

