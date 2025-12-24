India Gears Up For Christmas As Churches Glow And Markets Buzz Nationwide

As Christmas draws closer, cities and towns across India are immersed in the Yuletide spirit. In the national capital, the iconic Sacred Heart Cathedral is glowing with festive decorations ahead of Christmas. Carols echo through the church's halls as devotees gather for prayers and candlelight services, embracing the true spirit of the season.

In the holy city of Prayagraj, the festive mood is reflected in bustling markets as well as in beautifully illuminated churches. Markets in Saharanpur are also bustling with shoppers looking for Christmas decorations, gifts, and festive costumes. Far away in the Northeast, Mizoram too has embraced the Christmas spirit. Markets are bustling with shoppers buying gifts and festive essentials, as communities prepare for one of the most significant festivals of the year.



Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, whose message of love, peace, and compassion continues to resonate across cultures, bringing people together in the spirit of faith and goodwill.