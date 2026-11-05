India’s First Urban Ropeway Nears Completion In Varanasi

Devotees and tourists visiting Varanasi will soon have a new transportation option. The trial of India's first urban transport ropeway is underway in Varanasi.

Nearly 96% of the work on the Kashi Ropeway project, being built from Cantt Railway Station to Godaulia, has been completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for this project, costing approximately Rs 807 crore, on March 24, 2023. The main purpose of the project is to ease travel in the city's congested areas and connect the Cantt Railway Station with the Godaulia area.

Passenger service is expected to begin in December 2026. Varanasi Municipal Corporation has also prepared a plan to turn the rooftops of selected buildings into canvases to connect tourists with the culture of Banaras, which has been named the Kashi Terrace Artwork Project.

“As part of this effort, paintings are being created on rooftops along the ropeway corridor, whose construction is almost complete and services are expected to begin soon. The paintings will showcase Kashi’s tourism, cultural identity, cuisine and handicrafts, offering residents, pilgrims and tourists a glimpse of the city as they pass through the ropeway stations," said Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal.

The terrace artwork project will showcase iconic elements of the city, including the Ganga ghats, aquatic life, the Ganges' signature dolphins, Banaras's famous tea, kachoris, paan, and even rickshaws.