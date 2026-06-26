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India's First Hydrogen Train Leaves Jind For Final 120Kmph Speed Trail

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India's First Hydrogen Train Leaves Jind For Final 120Kmph Speed Trail (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Jind: India's first hydrogen-powered train has departed from Jind railway station for Delhi, coupled with two diesel engines, ahead of its final high-speed trial on the Delhi–Sonipat section. The train will undergo its last speed test today before returning to Jind.

During the trial, the hydrogen train will be operated at a speed of 120 kmph, marking its fastest test run so far. To support the exercise, a hydrogen gas tanker has been procured from an external source. Engineers and officials will closely monitor key performance parameters, including the braking system, engine capacity, vibration levels, and overall track stability during the run.

A team from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) arrived at Jind railway station on June 24 and has been overseeing technical work related to the train's wiring and plating. Earlier trials of the hydrogen train were successfully conducted at speeds of 75 kmph and 85 kmph. The outcome of today's high-speed test is expected to play a crucial role in validating the train's operational readiness.

Jind: India's first hydrogen-powered train has departed from Jind railway station for Delhi, coupled with two diesel engines, ahead of its final high-speed trial on the Delhi–Sonipat section. The train will undergo its last speed test today before returning to Jind.

During the trial, the hydrogen train will be operated at a speed of 120 kmph, marking its fastest test run so far. To support the exercise, a hydrogen gas tanker has been procured from an external source. Engineers and officials will closely monitor key performance parameters, including the braking system, engine capacity, vibration levels, and overall track stability during the run.

A team from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) arrived at Jind railway station on June 24 and has been overseeing technical work related to the train's wiring and plating. Earlier trials of the hydrogen train were successfully conducted at speeds of 75 kmph and 85 kmph. The outcome of today's high-speed test is expected to play a crucial role in validating the train's operational readiness.

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TAGGED:

HYDROGEN TRAIN
JIND RAILWAY STATION
RDSO RAILWAYS
HIGH SPEED RAILWAYS
HYDROGEN TRAIN

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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