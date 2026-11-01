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Watch: INDIA Bloc Leaders Demand CEC Removal At Ramila Maidan Maha Rally

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INDIA bloc leaders (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 1, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST

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Updated : November 1, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST

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Supporters of various INDIA bloc parties have gathered at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, while party workers assembled at different locations across the national capital on Sunday to participate in the Opposition alliance's 'Chalo Dilli' protest against alleged electoral irregularities, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Senior leaders, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja and CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya joined the protest march to Ramlila Maidan. Crowd swelled at the protest venue around noon, with supporters and party workers of the INDIA bloc parties, as well as their youth and student organisations displaying placards and raising slogans against the SIR exercise, and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. 

Supporters of various INDIA bloc parties have gathered at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, while party workers assembled at different locations across the national capital on Sunday to participate in the Opposition alliance's 'Chalo Dilli' protest against alleged electoral irregularities, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Senior leaders, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja and CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya joined the protest march to Ramlila Maidan. Crowd swelled at the protest venue around noon, with supporters and party workers of the INDIA bloc parties, as well as their youth and student organisations displaying placards and raising slogans against the SIR exercise, and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. 

Last Updated : November 1, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST

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TAGGED:

INDIA BLOC RALLY
CEC GYANESH KUMAR
RAHUL GANDHI
DELHI PROTESTS
SIR

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