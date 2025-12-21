In UAE, French Forces Train On Land, Air And Sea

Zayed Military City: French forces stationed in the United Arab Emirates are continuing training exercises on land, in the air and at sea, underscoring France’s strong military presence in the region. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit the country to spend Christmas with nearly 900 French troops stationed at three bases near Abu Dhabi.

According to the French presidency, the region is grappling with several overlapping crises, making the presence of trained and ready forces especially significant. Armoured units are training in desert conditions. Captain Joran, commander of the armoured squadron of the 5th Cuirassier Regiment, said such exercises are essential. "We're here to train for high-intensity combat in a desert environment," he said.

Lieutenant-colonel Etienne, who oversees operations and training for the same regiment in Abu Dhabi, said the unit plays a key role in protecting French interests. He recalled that in 2021, the regiment was deployed to Afghanistan to help protect and protect French nationals.

Meanwhile, Commander Forissier, who leads the frigate Provence, said their mission includes monitoring the air and sea environment, fighting trafficking, and protecting maritime traffic. French naval forces also escort civilian ships to guard them against possible threats.

In the air, French aircraft are working closely with Emirati forces. Colonel David Pappalardo, Commander of Air Base 104, said the base is located at a geostrategic crossroads in the Near and Middle East. He referred to the 12-day conflict in June 2025, during which French Rafale jets flew alongside Emirati Mirage 2000 and F-16 aircraft. He said, "In very concrete terms, our Rafale aircraft took off, worked alongside the Emirati Mirages 2000 and F-16s, and participated in the defence of the country."

For the soldiers, the deployment is a personal challenge. Chief Brigadier Ringuin, soldier in the 68th African Artillery Regiment, said, "We always think about our families, those who stayed in France, our children and everything. But we don't forget that we are here for our main job, the army, to serve France. Here, we are in the right place to gain experience."