In Puri, Artists Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi Through Sand Animation

Puri: Renowned artist Manas Kumar Sahu has created a special sand animation in Puri on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti to convey his immortal ideology to the public. Similarly, Sudam Pradhan, founder of 'Sudam Sand Art Museum ', unveiled a special sand animation video dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi and his eternal ideals.

Through two hours of pure, vibrant artistic effort and deep devotion, this sand animation vividly portrays Mahatma Gandhi's powerful journey of Satyagraha and his movements. Through the medium of sand, the artwork brings to life historical struggles and demonstrates the unique relevance of truth, non-violence and peace in today's society.

Two students of Sudarshan Sand Art Institute, Sonali Aluk and Rita Kabsa, have also created a special sand-art animation in Puri to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The animation is titled 'Sacred sand art animation pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti'.

The Dandi March was one of the many movements led by Mahatma Gandhi during India’s freedom struggle. This sand art animation vividly depicts this historic march and shows its importance in the freedom movement.